U.S. Stocks Finish Choppy Trading Day Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen late in the previous session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages moved to the upside going into the close, ending the day modestly higher. The Dow edged up 45.85 points or 0.2 percent to 26,833.95, the Nasdaq rose 15.50 points or 0.2 percent to 8,119.79 and the S&P 500 climbed 8.53 points or 0.3 percent to 3,004.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies like Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT).

Boeing and Caterpillar both reported weaker than expected third quarter earnings, with Caterpillar also cutting its full-year outlook due to weak demand for construction and mining equipment.

Disappointing guidance from Texas Instruments (TXN) weighed on tech stocks, as the chipmaker cited the impact of ongoing uncertainty about trade.

Overall trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Traders may have been looking ahead to the release of reports on durable goods orders, new home sales, and weekly jobless claims on Thursday.

A lack of major developments on the Brexit and U.S.-China trade deal fronts also kept traders reluctant to make more significant moves.

Meanwhile, Ford (F), Microsoft (MSFT), and Tesla (TSLA) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results after the close of trading.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, contributing to the lackluster close by the broader markets.

Energy stocks saw significant strength, however, with the sector benefiting from a sharp increase by the price of crude oil.

Crude for December delivery jumped $1.49 to $55.97 a barrel following the release of a report showing an unexpected weekly drop in crude oil inventories.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index climbed by 1.9 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

On the other hand, semiconductor stocks came under pressure on the disappointing guidance from Texas Instruments, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 1.9 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries pulled back off their best levels but managed to close slightly higher. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by nearly a basis point to 1.759 percent.

Looking Ahead

The latest batch of corporate earnings news may impact trading on Thursday along with a slew of U.S. economic data.

