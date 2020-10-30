U.S. Stocks Falling Sharply Amid Negative Reaction To Tech Earnings

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply lower in morning trading on Friday, more than offsetting the rebound seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.

The major averages have seen further downside in recent trading, falling to new lows for the session. The Dow is down 395.91 points or 1.5 percent at 26,263.20, the Nasdaq is down 286.73 points or 2.6 percent at 10,898.86 and the S&P 500 is down 56.24 points or 1.7 percent at 3,253.87.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street partly reflects a negative reaction to earnings news from a number of big-name tech companies.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) have slumped by 4.9 percent after the tech giant reported better than expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings but a steep decline in iPhone sales. Apple also failed to provide guidance for the current quarter.

Social media giant Facebook (FB) has also come under pressure after reported third quarter results that exceeded estimates but warning of "a significant amount of uncertainty" looking ahead.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) have also moved notably lower after the online retail giant reported third quarter results that beat estimates but provided a disappointing forecast for operating income in the fourth quarter.

Twitter (TWTR) is also posting a steep loss after the social media giant reported third quarter earnings that exceeded estimates but weaker than expected user growth.

On the other hand, shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) are moving sharply higher after the Google parent reported third quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Lingering concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases are also weighing on Wall Street along with uncertainty about next week's presidential elections.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing personal income rebounded by more than anticipated in the month of September.

The Commerce Department said personal income climbed by 0.9 percent in September after tumbling by a revised 2.5 percent in August.

Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 2.7 percent nosedive originally reported for the previous month.

The report also showed a bigger than expected increase in personal spending, which surged up by 1.4 percent in September. Spending was expected to match the 1.0 percent jump seen in August.

A separate report from the University of Michigan showed consumer sentiment improved slightly more than initially estimated in the month of October.

The report showed the consumer sentiment index for October was upwardly revised to 81.8 from the preliminary reading of 81.2. Economists had expected the reading to be unrevised.

With upward revision, the consumer sentiment index is a bit further above the final September reading of 80.4.

Retail stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside, with Amazon helping to lead the way lower. The Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index is tumbling by 2.8 percent to its lowest intraday level in a month.

Significant weakness is also visible among software and computer hardware stocks, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index and the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index slumping by 2.2 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Natural gas, biotechnology and airline stocks are also seeing notable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved notably lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both tumbled by 1.5 percent, while South Korea's Kospi plunged by 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has risen by 0.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly lower over the course of the morning. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1 basis point at 0.845 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.