U.S. Stocks Extending Yesterday's Late-Session Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, extending the sell-off seen late in the previous session. The major averages have slid firmly into negative territory, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulling back further off the more than two-month close high set on Monday.

In recent trading, the major averages have climbed off their worst levels but continue to post steep losses. The Dow is down 526.85 points or 2.2 percent at 23,237.93, the Nasdaq is down 194.85 points or 2.2 percent at 8,807.70 and the S&P 500 is down 56.09 points or 2 percent at 2,814.03.

The weakness on Wall Street comes as traders react to comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said the central bank may take additional steps to support the economy but is not considering adopting negative interest rates.

"At the Fed, we will continue to use our tools to their fullest until the crisis has passed and the economic recovery is well under way," Powell said during a webcast hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

However, Powell signaled the Fed remains reluctant to impose negative interest rates, which President Donald Trump has repeatedly called on the central bank to enact.

"I know there are fans of the policy, but for now it's not something that we're considering," Powell said. "We think we have a good toolkit and that's the one that we will be using."

The Fed Chief noted the economic outlook is "both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks" and suggested it may be necessary for Congress to provide additional stimulus.

Powell's comments come a day after House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is likely to face considerable opposition in the Republican-led Senate.

Traders have recently expressed optimism about a quick economic recovery, but Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes.

The remarks from Powell mirror recent comments from other economists, who have predicted the economy will not experience the V-shaped recovery the markets seem to be expecting.

Sector News

Energy stocks continue to turn in some of the market's worst performances, as the price of crude oil has turned lower after initially spiking in reaction to the latest inventory data. Crude for June delivery is currently slipping $0.33 to $25.45 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index has plunged by 9.3 percent, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 5.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 3.7 percent.

Substantial weakness also remains visible among banking stocks, which are extending the sell-off seen in the previous session. The KBW Bank Index has slumped by 5.6 percent to its lowest intraday level in over a month.

Networking stocks have also shown a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Networking Index down by 4.2 percent.

Housing, steel, software and transportation stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, moving sharply lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 2.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.5 basis points at 0.643 percent.

