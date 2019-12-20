U.S. Stocks Extend Upward Move, Reaching New Record Highs

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks saw some further upside during trading on Friday. With the continued upward move, the major averages once again ended the session at new record closing highs.

The major averages all finished the day in positive territory. The Dow rose 78.13 points or 0.3 percent to 28,455.09, the Nasdaq climbed 37.74 points or 0.4 percent to 8,924.96 and the S&P 500 advanced 15.85 points or 0.5 percent to 3,221.22.

For the week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared by 2.2 percent, the S&P 500 surged up by 1.7 percent and the Dow jumped by 1.1 percent.

Upward still seems to be the path of least resistance for stocks following last week's news that the U.S. and China have reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal.

Traders continue to wait to hear the details of the agreement, but the news of the deal has still helped eliminate some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.

Signs the U.S. economy continued to perform well despite the trade war has also generated some optimism growth could accelerate after the deal is enacted.

Before the start of trading, the Commerce Department released a report showing U.S. economic growth in the third quarter was unrevised from the previous estimate.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product jumped by 2.1 percent in the third quarter, unchanged from the estimate released last month and in line with economist expectations.

The unrevised GDP growth in the third quarter reflects a modest acceleration from the 2.0 percent increase seen in the second quarter.

A separate report from the Commerce Department showed a notable acceleration in the pace of personal income growth in the month of November.

The report said personal income climbed by 0.5 percent in November after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in October.

Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the virtually unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department said personal spending also climbed by 0.4 percent in November following a 0.3 percent increase in October. The spending growth matched economist estimates.

Despite the continued advance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors ended the session showing relatively modest moves.

Housing stocks moved notably higher over the course of the session, however, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index climbing by 1.3 percent. The index rebounded after ending the previous session at a two-month closing low.

Semiconductor, transportation, and software stocks also saw some strength on the day, while gold and oil service stocks moved to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in yet another mixed performance on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index both advanced by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries climbed off their worst levels but still ended the session slightly lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of it price, crept up by nearly a basis point to 1.917 percent.

Looking Ahead

Trading activity may be subdued next week due to the Christmas holiday, although traders are still likely to keep an eye on reports on durable goods orders and new home sales.

