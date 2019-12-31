US Markets

U.S. stocks end firm to cap a banner year, decade

Contributor
April Joyner Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

Wall Street's major indexes edged higher on Tuesday as a rally fueled by trade optimism recommenced, capping off a decade of handsome returns in which the benchmark S&P 500 rose nearly 190%.

For the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 76.3 points, or 0.27%, to 28,538.44, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 9.49 points, or 0.29%, to 3,230.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 26.61 points, or 0.3%, to 8,972.60.

(Reporting by April Joyner Editing by Leslie Adler)

