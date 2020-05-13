U.S. Stocks Drop as Fed Chief Calls for More Government Spending

U.S. stocks fell as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in widely anticipated comments that more fiscal stimulus may be necessary to fully offset the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 0.7% in morning trading, giving up a gain of about 0.6% achieved in the futures market earlier in the day. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.3% higher.

“If the major [policy] focus is fiscal, it sends the signal that they can’t do much, policy is constrained,” wrote Dennis DeBusschere, strategist at Evercore ISI, in an email during Powell’s speech. “Given that fiscal [stimulus] getting harder politically...markets get upset.”

On Friday, the House of Representatives is due to vote on a $3 trillion stimulus bill that includes aid to cities and states, but Senate majority leader Mitch McConnel has repeatedly indicated that he opposes legislation giving money to states and local governments.

On Tuesday, stocks posted their biggest one-day loss for major indexes since May 1 after National Institute of Health official Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the Senate that the country risks “needless suffering and death” if it reopens too fast.

Powell said in a speech and discussion with the Peterson Institute for International Economics that Congress may need to allocate more money to economic stimulus, given the vast scope of the downturn triggered by efforts to fight the coronavirus.

“The passage of time is really all it takes to turn a liquidity problem into a solvency problem,” said Powell. “We’ll be a big help for companies for a while, but over a longer period of time it may be that more fiscal help is needed.”

The central bank chief also said Fed officials aren’t currently considering pushing rates into negative territory, saying the central bank has plenty of other coronavirus weapons left in its arsenal.

“For now it’s not something that we’re considering,” Powell said. “We feel we have a good tool kit, and that’s what we’ll be using.”

In Europe, investors were grappling with more bleak data. Eurozone factory output fell at the fastest pace on record in March—a drop of 11.3%. That is as the U.K. economy contracted at the most since the 2008 financial crisis—a 2% drop that was slightly better than expected.

Oil turned lower in morning trading, with crude-oil futures declining 1.7% to $25.88 a barrel.

J.C. Penney (ticker: JCP) shares surged 34% following reports that it was speaking with lenders about securing $450 million in financing for an expected bankruptcy filing. The struggling department store chain is expected to file as soon as this week, according to a CNBC report.

Zillow Group (Z) shares fell 4.4% after announcing late Tuesday that it plans to sell $1 billion in stock and convertible bonds to pay off debt and possibly expand its business.

But Zillow isn’t the only company looking to raise money in the current difficult climate.

Roku (ROKU) shares fell 1.1% after it said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it may sell up to 4 million class A shares “from time to time” and use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, repaying debts, and possible investments.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) will report after the close of trading. It will be the first big technology company that will release earnings that include April results, which would reflect more of the blow from the coronavirus-driven downturn.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com and Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

