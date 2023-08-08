News & Insights

Markets

U.S. Stocks Down In Negative Territory, Look Headed For Weak Close

August 08, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are down firmly in negative territory Tuesday afternoon, weighed down by weak trade data from China, geopolitical tensions, and caution ahead of key inflation data from the U.S. and China.

The downward revision in the ratings of ten smaller banks by Moody's appear to be weighing as well on investor sentiment.

The major averages are all notably lower. The Dow is down 265.11 points or 0.75 percent at 25,208.02. The S&P 500 is down 34.84 or 0.75 percent 4,483.60, while the Nasdaq is down 153.79 points or 1.1 percent at 13,840.61.

On the economic front, data showed U.S. trade deficit narrowed to a 3-month low of $65.5 billion in June, from a downwardly revised $68.3 billion in May. Imports fell 1 percent in the month, while exports edged down 0.1 percent.

A report from the National Federation of Independent Business said the NFIB Small Business Optimism index rose for a third straight month to 91.9 in July, the highest reading since November 2022.

Goldman Sachs, Wallgreens Boots Alliance, 3M, Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Visa, Nike and Intel are down 1.4 to 2.3 percent.

Travelers Companies, American Express, JP Morgan, Honeywell International and McDonalds are also notably lower.

Amgen is gaining nearly 3.5 percent. Walt Disney is up 0.7 percent.

In overseas trading, ended Tuesday's session on a mixed note after the release of weak Chinese trade data and ahead of key inflation readings from the world's largest economies due this week.

European stocks closed notably lower on Tuesday, weighed down by growth worries after data showed China's exports and imports both sank at their fastest pace sine the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic in July.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.