U.S. Stocks Continue To Show A Lack Of Direction

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session notably higher, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Friday, The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages continue to turn in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is up 14.42 points or 0.2 percent at 8,731.74, the Dow is down 13.03 points or 0.1 percent at 28,119.02 and the S&P 500 is down 1.51 points or 0.1 percent at 3,167.06.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as U.S. and Chinese officials have confirmed negotiators reached an agreement on the text of a phase one trade deal.

The news is widely seen as positive, although traders seem reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of clarity about the details of the agreement.

As part of the agreement, the U.S. will not go through with the threatened tariffs set to take effect on Sunday and begin phasing out existing tariffs.

Tariffs imposed on approximately $120 billion worth of Chinese goods on September 1st will be also cut to 7.5 percent from 15 percent, although a 25 percent tariff on approximately $250 billion worth of Chinese goods will remain in place.

In return, President Donald Trump said, the Chinese have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of U.S. agricultural products, energy, and manufactured goods.

"We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election. This is an amazing deal for all. Thank you!" Trump said in a post on Twitter.

The phase one deal still needs to go through legal procedures as the U.S. and China move toward officially signing the agreement.

With the focus on trade news, traders have shrugged off a report from the Commerce Department showing U.S. retail sales rose by much less than expected in the month of November.

The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up by 0.2 percent in November after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in October.

Economists had expected retail sales to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Excluding an increase in auto sales, retail sales inched up by 0.1 percent in November after rising by 0.3 percent in October. Economists had expected ex-auto sales to increase by 0.4 percent.

Sector News

Reflecting the lackluster performance being shown by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day.

Natural gas stocks have shown a significant move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index falling by 1.3 percent. The index is pulling back off its best closing level in a month.

The weakness in the sector comes amid a decrease by the price of natural gas, as natural gas for January delivery is slipping $0.040 to $2.288 per million BTUs.

Steel and banking stocks are also seeing some weakness on the day, while gold stocks have moved notably higher along with the price of the precious metal.

With gold for February delivery climbing $8.30 to $1,480.60 an ounce, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index is up by 1.3 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index soared by 2.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged up by 1.8 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground following the steep drop seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 7.3 basis points at 1.824 percent.

