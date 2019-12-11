U.S. Stocks Continue To Show A Lack Of Direction

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Wednesday, extending the lackluster performance seen in the previous session. The major averages are once again bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 16.35 points or 0.1 percent at 27,865.37, the Nasdaq is up 23.44 points or 0.3 percent at 8,639.62 and the S&P 500 is up 6.44 points or 0.2 percent at 3,138.96.

Traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

The Fed is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 2:30 pm ET.

The central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders are still likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks is also contributing to the choppy trading on Wall Street, as new tariffs on Chinese imports are currently still set to take effect on Sunday.

Recent reports have suggested the U.S. will delay imposing the tariffs amid ongoing negotiations, but traders remain wary ahead of an official announcement.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Labor Department showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of November.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices crept up by 0.2 percent in November, matching the uptick seen in the previous month as well as economist estimates.

Consumer prices in November were up by 2.1 percent compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting a notable acceleration from the 1.8 percent increase in October. The annual rate of core price growth was unchanged at 2.3 percent.

"A rise in energy prices pushed headline CPI inflation up to a one-year high last month, but the stability of core inflation suggests that underlying price pressures remain subdued," said Andrew Hunter, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.

He added, "In that environment, we expect the Fed to remain on the side-lines for a lot longer than today's FOMC meeting."

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, although significant strength has emerged among semiconductor stocks. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has surged up by 1.8 percent.

Semiconductor equipment maker Photronics (PLAB) is leading the sector higher after reporting fiscal fourth quarter earnings that met estimates and providing upbeat fiscal first quarter guidance.

An increase by the price of gold is also contributing to considerable strength among gold stocks, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index climbing by 1.3 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and edged down by 0.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets are also seeing some strength on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly higher ahead of this afternoon's Fed announcement. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.2 basis points at 1.821 percent.

