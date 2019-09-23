U.S. Stocks Continue To Show A Lack Of Direction

(RTTNews) - Following the downturn seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are turning in a lackluster performance during trading on Monday. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are posting modest gains on the day. The Dow is up 19.49 points or 0.1 percent at 26,954.56, the Nasdaq is up 2.39 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 8,120.06 and the S&P 500 is up 1.62 points or 0.1 percent at 2,993.69.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as a lack of major U.S. economic may be keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Reports on consumer confidence, new home sales, durable goods orders and personal income and spending are likely to attract attention in the coming days.

Traders continue to express uneasiness about the global economic outlook following the release of disappointing European economic data.

Survey data from IHS Markit showed the euro area private sector was close to stalling at the end of the third quarter. The flash composite output index unexpectedly fell to a 75-month low of 50.4 in September from 51.9 in August.

Germany's private sector contracted the most since late 2012 as a downturn in manufacturing deepened and service sector growth lost momentum.

Waning optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal is also weighing on the markets after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. last week and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors continue to show only modest moves in mid-day trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index climbing by 1.3 percent.

The strength among gold stocks comes amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery is jumping $15.70 to $1,530.80 an ounce.

Notable strength has also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1 percent gain being posted by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

In the bond, treasuries have moved notably higher, extending the strong upward move seen last week. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 6.6 basis points at 1.689 percent.

