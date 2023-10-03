U.S. Stocks Continue To See Substantial Weakness After Morning Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply lower in morning trading and continue to see substantial weakness Tuesday afternoon. The major averages have all shown significant moves to the downside, with the Dow and the S&P 500 falling to their lowest intraday levels in four months.

The major averages have moved roughly sideways in the recent trading, continuing to post steep losses. The Dow is down 383.64 points or 1.2 percent at 33,049.71, the Nasdaq is down 240.02 points or 1.8 percent at 13,067.76 and the S&P 500 is down 56.91 points or 1.3 percent at 4,231.48.

Significant selling pressure emerged following the release of a report from the Labor Department unexpectedly showing a notable increase in U.S. job openings in the month of August.

The Labor Department said job openings surged to 9.61 million in August from an upwardly revised 8.92 million in July.

The jump surprised economists, who had expected job openings to edge down to 8.80 million from the 8.83 million originally reported for the previous month.

The data has added to concerns about the outlook for interest rates amid worries strength in the labor market could convince the Federal Reserve to raise rates higher than had been anticipated and keep rates an elevated level for longer than expected.

"While the value of the JOLTS data has been called into question, the Fed continues to monitor it as a gauge the of labor market conditions and on the surface, it's telling us that labor market conditions remain tight," said Nancy Vanden Houten, U.S. Lead Economist at Oxford Economics.

She added, "The Fed won't make policy decisions based on one JOLTS report, but it does keep the risks tilted toward another rate hike."

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 27.7 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by another quarter point next month and a 39.2 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike in December.

The interest rate worries have contributed to a continued surge by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note jumping to its highest levels in sixteen years.

Key economic data due to be released in the coming days, including the closely watched monthly jobs report, could have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.

Sector News

Software stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside on the day, resulting in a 2.5 percent nosedive by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.

Considerable weakness also remains visible among housing stocks, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index tumbling by 2.5 percent to its lowest intraday level in almost four months.

Airline stocks have moved significantly lower as the day has progressed, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 2.5 percent to a nine-month intraday low.

Networking, financial and retail stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while gold stocks are among the few groups bucking the downtrend.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.7 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 1.0 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the sharp pullback seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 9.8 basis points at 4.781 percent.

