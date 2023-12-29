U.S. Stocks Continue To Lack Direction As 2023 Winds Down

(RTTNews) - Extending the lackluster performance seen throughout much of the week, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Friday. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are slightly lower. The Dow is down 2.77 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 37,707.33, the Nasdaq is down 25.31 points or 0.2 percent at 15,069.82 and the S&P 500 is down 2.75 points or 0.1 percent at 4,780.60.

Trading activity remains subdued on the final trading day of 2023, which has turned out to be a particularly strong year for stocks.

While the final trading days of the year are often seen as an opportunity for window dressing, traders have seemed somewhat reluctant to continue buying stocks following recent strength in the markets.

The Dow ended Thursday's trading at a new record closing high, while the S&P 500 is also on the verge of reaching new record levels.

At the same time, traders have seemed hesitant to cash in on the recent gains amid concerns about missing out on further upside.

Trading activity may pick back up next week, as the Labor Department is scheduled to release its closely watched monthly jobs report next Friday.

Reports on manufacturing and service sector activity may also attract attention along with the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

In U.S. economic news, MNI Indicators released a report showing a substantial downturn by Chicago-area business activity in the month of December.

MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer tumbled to 46.9 in December from 55.8 in November, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to drop to 51.0.

Sector News

Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day.

Airline stocks have shown a notable move to the downside, however, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index falling by 1.5 percent.

Gold, networking and steel stocks are also seeing some weakness, although selling pressure has remained relatively subdued.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved modestly higher on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest weakness, extending the pullback seen on Thursday. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.8 basis points at 3.868 percent.

