U.S. Stocks Continue To Fluctuate In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks have fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages have spent the day bouncing back and forth across unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are all in positive territory, although the Dow is up just 28.77 points or 0.1 percent at 26,791.90. The Nasdaq is up 76.54 points or 0.7 percent at 10,709.53 and the S&P 500 is up 9.70 points or 0.3 percent at 3,246.62.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes following the release of a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, which has added to recent uncertainty about the economic outlook.

Before the start of trading, the Labor Department released a report showing an unexpected uptick in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended September 19th.

The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 870,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 866,000.

The modest increase surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to drop to 843,000 from the 860,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department released a separate report unexpectedly showing another significant increase in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of August.

The Commerce Department said new home sales jumped by 4.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.011 million in August after skyrocketing by 14.7 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 965,000 in July.

Economists had expected new home sales to pull back by 1.2 percent to a rate of 890,000 from the 901,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the unexpected increase, new home sales surged up to their highest level since reaching 1.016 million in September of 2006.

Uncertainty about the global economic outlook has recently resurfaced as Europe grapples with a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Recent data has suggested the economic recovery in the U.S. may be plateauing, leading to calls by officials such as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for more fiscal stimulus.

However, with the elections looming, lawmakers are expected to continue to have difficulty reaching an agreement on a new coronavirus relief bill.

Sector News

Gold stocks are rebounding following the sell-off seen in the previous session, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index jumping by 2.6 percent after plunging by 6.3 percent on Wednesday to its lowest closing level in over two months.

The rebound by gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery is rising $4.40 to $1,872.80 an ounce.

Semiconductor stocks have also shown a notable move to the upside after seeing initial weakness, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 1.6 percent.

Tobacco and housing stocks are also seeing notable strength in mid-day trading, while oil service stocks have moved sharply lower on the day.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Index has plunged by 3.4 percent to its lowest intraday level in over four months, with the weakness in the sector coming amid a modest decrease by the price of crude oil.

Considerable weakness also remains visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index plunged by 1.7 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are turning in a lackluster performance following the mixed economic data. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 0.672 percent.

