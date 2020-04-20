U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower Amid Historic Drop In Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading session on Monday partly offsetting the strong gains posted last week. The major averages all finished the day firmly in negative territory.

The Dow plunged 592.05 points or 2.4 percent to 23,650.44, the Nasdaq slumped 89.41 points or 1 percent to 8,560.73 and the S&P 500 tumbled 51.40 points or 1.8 percent to 2,823.16.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on last week's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An historic drop by the price of crude oil also weighed on the markets, with a crude futures contract turning negative for the first time ever.

Crude for May delivery plummeted $55.90 to a negative $37.63 a barrel, while the more actively traded crude for June delivery plunged $4.60 to $20.43 a barrel.

Housing stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 4.3 percent.

Significant weakness was also visible among commercial real estate stocks, as reflected by the 3.9 percent nosedive by the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index.

Steel, utilities, oil and transportation stocks also saw considerable weakness, while gold and biotechnology stocks bucked the downtrend.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all move to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both climbed by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries showed a moderate move to the upside on the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.8 basis points to 0.626 percent.

Looking ahead, a report of existing home sales is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, although traders may pay closer attention to the latest news on the coronavirus front.

