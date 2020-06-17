U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Following Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - After moving significantly higher over the course of the three previous sessions, stocks turned in a lackluster performance during trading on Wednesday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

Snapping three-day winning streaks, the Dow slid 170.37 points or 0.7 percent to 26,119.61 and the S&P 500 fell 11.25 points or 0.4 percent to 3,113.49, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 14.66 points or 0.2 percent to 9,910.53.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders paused to digest the volatility seen in the markets over the past few weeks.

Stocks showed a strong move to the upside earlier this month, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq hitting a new record high and the Dow and the S&P 500 reaching their best levels in over three months.

Profit taking contributed to a sharp pullback by the markets last week, although the upward move seen over the three previous sessions largely offset the drop.

Traders were also weighing recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a number of southern states.

In congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there continues to be significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.

"Much of that economic uncertainty comes from uncertainty about the path of the disease and the effects of measures to contain it," Powell said. "Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely."

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing a notable rebound in new residential construction in May, although housing starts still came in well below economist estimates.

The report said housing starts jumped by 4.3 percent to an annual rate of 974,000 in May after plummeting by 26.4 percent to a revised rate of 934,000 in April.

Economists had expected housing starts to soar by 22.9 percent to a rate of 1.095 million from the 891,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said building permits spiked by 14.4 percent to an annual rate of 1.220 million in May after plunging by 21.4 percent to a revised rate of 1.066 million in April.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to surge up by 14.3 percent to a rate of 1.228 million from the 1.074 million originally reported for the previous month.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors ended the day showing only modest moves, contributing to the lackluster close by the broader markets.

Energy stocks showed a substantial move to the downside, however, with a drop by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector. Crude for July delivery fell $0.42 to $37.96 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plunged by 4.1 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index dove by 3.7 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index tumbled by 2.9 percent.

Significant weakness was also visible among banking stocks, as reflected by the 2.3 percent slump by the KBW Bank Index.

Telecom, steel and networking stocks also gave back ground following yesterday's gains, while strength among semiconductor and biotechnology stocks contributed to the uptick by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and slid by 0.6 percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index inched up by 0.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside over the course of the session. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries showed a lack of direction before eventually ending the day modestly higher. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped 2.3 basis points to 0.733 percent.

Looking Ahead

The weekly jobless claims report may attract attention on Thursday along with reports on Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity and leading economic indicators.

