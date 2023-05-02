U.S. Stocks Climb Off Worst Levels But Remain Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply lower early in the session, stocks continue to see substantial weakness in afternoon trading on Tuesday. The major averages have all shown significant moves to the downside after ending the previous session just below the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are well off their worst levels of the day but still firmly negative. The Dow is down 393.41 points or 1.2 percent at 33,658.29, the Nasdaq is down 113.56 points or 0.9 percent at 12,099.03 and the S&P 500 is down 46.75 points or 1.1 percent at 4,121.12.

The weakness on Wall Street comes as some traders look to cash in on recent strength in the markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 87.5 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points and a 72.9 percent chance the central bank will subsequently leave rates unchanged in June.

Concerns about lawmakers' struggles to reach an agreement on raising the U.S. debt ceiling are also weighing on Wall Street.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the Treasury might run out of money to cover obligations as soon as June 1.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department released a report showing new orders for U.S. manufactured goods increased by slightly more than expected in March.

The Commerce Department said factory orders advanced by 0.9 percent in March after slumping by a revised 1.1 percent in February.

Economists had expected factory orders to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 0.7 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed job openings in the U.S. fell by more than expected in the month of March.

The Labor Department said job openings decreased to 9.590 million in March from an upwardly revised 9.974 million in February. With the drop, job openings fell to their lowest level since April 2021.

Economists had expected job openings to decline to 9.775 million from the 9.931 million originally reported for the previous month.

Sector News

Banking stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside on the day, with the KBW Bank Index plunging by 5.0 percent to its lowest intraday level in over two years.

Substantial weakness also remains visible among energy stocks, which are moving sharply lower along with the price of crude oil.

After slumping $1.12 to $75.66 a barrel in the previous session, crude for June delivery is plummeting $3.83 to $71.83 a barrel amid concerns about the outlook for demand.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Oil Index are both down by 4.6 percent.

Networking, brokerage and steel stocks are also seeing significant weakness, while gold stocks are among the few groups bucking the downtrend amid a spike by the price of the precious metal.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index crept up by 0.1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index slid by 0.9 percent following a surprise interest rate hike.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved notably lower on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both slumped by 1.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have shown a strong move back to the upside following the steep drop seen on Monday. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 12.7 basis points at 3.447 percent.

