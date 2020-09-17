U.S. Stocks Climb Off Worst Levels But Remain Mostly Lower In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks have regained some ground after an early move to the downside but remain mostly negative in mid-day trading on Thursday. With the drop on the day, the major averages are extending the pullback seen late in the previous session.

The major averages have pulled back well off their recovery highs in recent trading, with the Dow returning to negative territory after briefly turning positive.

Currently, the Dow is down 134.20 points or 0.5 percent at 27,898.18, the Nasdaq is down 195.19 points or 1.8 percent at 10,855.27 and the S&P 500 is down 36.40 points or 1.1 percent at 3,349.09.

The early weakness on Wall Street came as stocks extended the sell-off seen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve revealed plans to leave interest rates at near-zero levels for years to come.

The Fed's dovish monetary policy announcement was expected to help calm the markets, although investors seem to be viewing the central bank's projections as a sign the economic recovery will not be as swift as many were hoping.

In his post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the pace of the recovery is expected to slow and called for fiscal stimulus from Congress.

However, lawmakers have remained at an impasse over a new coronavirus stimulus bill for weeks, and the upcoming elections could make reaching a compromise more difficult.

Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell less than expected in the week ended September 12th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 860,000, a decrease of 33,000 from the previous week's revised level of 893,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 850,000 from the 884,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Commerce Department also released a report showing new residential construction pulled back by much more than expected in the month of August.

The report said housing starts tumbled by 5.1 percent to an annual rate of 1.416 million in August after soaring by 17.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.492 million in July.

Economists had expected housing starts to pullback by 1.2 percent to a rate of 1.478 million from the 1.496 million originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said building permits also fell by 0.9 percent to an annual rate of 1.470 million in August after spiking by 17.9 percent to a revised rate of 1.483 million in July.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to increase by 1.7 percent to a rate of 1.520 million from the 1.495 million originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity.

Sector News

Gold stocks have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see substantial weakness in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.2 percent.

The weakness among gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery is tumbling $18.90 to $1,951.60 an ounce.

Significant weakness has also emerged among software stocks, resulting in a 2.1 percent slump by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index.

Retail stocks are also seeing considerable weakness in mid-day trading, with the Dow Jones U.S Retail Index falling by 1.8 percent.

Commercial real estate, natural gas and telecom stocks are also seeing notable weakness on the day, while steel stocks have shown a strong move to the upside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index declined by 0.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back near the unchanged line after seeing early strength. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 0.682 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.