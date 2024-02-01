U.S. Stocks Bounce Back More Firmly Into Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Stocks gave back ground after an early advance but have once again moved back to the upside over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The major averages have climbed more firmly into positive territory, partly offsetting the steep losses posted in the previous session.

After briefly turning negative earlier in the session, the Dow is currently up 240.15 points or 0.6 percent at 38,390.45. The Nasdaq is also up 141.31 points or 0.9 percent at 15,305.32, while the S&P 500 is up 39.92 points or 0.8 percent at 4,885.57.

The strength on Wall Street comes as some traders see the sell-off on Wednesday as a buying opportunity amid optimism the markets will resume the upward trend seen throughout much of January.

While the Federal Reserve's signals that an interest rate cut in March is unlikely contributed to yesterday's nosedive, economists continue to believe it is a matter of "when, not if" the central bank will eventually lower rates.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a relatively modest 38.0 percent chance of a March rate cut but a nearly 100 percent chance rates will be lower by early May.

A continued decrease by treasury yields may also be contributing to the buying interest, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note falling to its lowest levels in over a month.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly saw a modest increase in the week ended January 27th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 224,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 215,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 212,000 from the 214,000 originally reported for the previous week.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on employment in the month of January.

Economists currently expect employment to increase by 180,000 jobs in January after jumping by 216,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to inch up to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, a reading on U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly increased in the month of January but continues to indicate contraction, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI rose to 49.1 in January from a downwardly revised 47.1 in December. While a reading below 50 still indicates contraction, economists had expected the index to edge down to 47.0 from the 47.4 originally reported for the previous month.

With the unexpected increase, the manufacturing PMI reached its highest reading since hitting 50.0 in October 2022.

Sector News

Gold stocks continue to see substantial strength on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.1 percent.

The rally by gold stocks comes amid a modest increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery inching up $4.40 to $2,071.80 an ounce.

Considerable strength also remains visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 2.0 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Retail, software and telecom stocks have also shown strong moves to the upside, while banking stocks continue to see significant weakness, dragging the KBW Bank Index down by 1.8 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have pulled back well off their best levels of the day but remain sharply higher. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 9.0 basis points at 3.877 percent.

