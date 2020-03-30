U.S. Stocks Are Rising in Quieter Trading

Most global stocks retreated in the wake of the continued spread of coronavirus, though Australian equities surged on a new stimulus package.

The modest gains marked a shift from the extreme volatility seen recently.

U.S. stocks were modestly higher on Monday, marking a shift from the extreme volatility seen recently, while the price of oil flirted with an 18-year low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36 points, or 0.2%, shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1%, far smaller moves than those in recent days. The 10-day absolute average daily percentage move of the stock market through March 24 was almost 7%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. That is the highest since the onset of the Great Depression.

The U.S. price for crude oil slumped almost 6% on Monday morning, briefly falling below $20 a barrel—its lowest level since February 2002. Saudi Arabia said it would increase its oil production to record levels, as it fights a price war with other producers including Russia and U.S. shale companies.

“From a technical point of view, the price is now dancing between the significant figure of $20 and the support at $20.50, which is the bottom reached in the last few weeks,” said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades. “A clear fall below $20 would open space for further declines amid this massively bearish trend.”

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus globally has grown to 723,700, including 143,025 in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins tracker of Covid-19 cases. It has now been two weeks since New York City, the epicenter of the crisis in the U.S., started to implement shutdown measures.

President Donald Trump said social distancing measures would continue through the end of April and set June as his target for returning to normal.

Global markets retreated in response to the continued spread of coronavirus. The Stoxx Europe 600, which rose 6.1% last week, was down 0.1%, with banks getting slammed after the chief regulator for the region recommended no dividend payments be made until the autumn.

ING, KBC Group, UniCredit and ABN Amro each withdrew dividend-paying proposals after the European Central Bank called on banks not to pay them through October. Other companies in Europe, including engineering group ABB, chip-equipment maker ASML Holding and luxury goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy, reported the impact of coronavirus on their finances.

Australian stocks surged, with the ASX All-Ordinaries jumping close to 7% in its largest one-day point gain since 1992. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a 130 billion Australian-dollar (US$80 billion) package to support employee wages on Monday. But Asian markets were weaker: Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 1.6% on Monday, while Shanghai Composite slipped 0.9%.

U.S. stocks, too, were moving in response to coronavirus-related news.

Stock in Abbott Laboratories (ticker: ABT) was up 8% in Monday trading. On Friday, the firm received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a rapid point-of-care test than can diagnose the Covid-19 coronavirus in as little as five minutes.

Shares of Owens & Minor (OMI)—maker of surgical equipment—surged 38%. CEO Edward Pesicka reiterated the company’s earnings guidance on Friday, making it clear the outbreak hasn’t hurt profits. The company expects to make about 55 cents a share in 2020.

General Motors (GM) stock was down 1.6% in morning trading. Friday, the auto maker announced it was making surgical masks as well as critical-care ventilators. The ventilators, built in partnership with Ventec Life Systems, will ship in about a month.

Travel-related stocks are much weaker after Trump extended recommended social-distancing measures through the month of April.

Shares of cruise operator Carnival (CCL), for instance, were off 16%. Hilton Worldwide (HLT) stock was down 4.5%. American Airlines (AAL) shares fell 12%.

Write to Steve Goldstein at steven.goldstein@wsj.com and Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.