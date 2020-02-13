U.S. Stocks Are Making a Comeback Despite the Latest Bad News About the Coronavirus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major U.S. stock-market indexes were near the break-even mark despite news that Chinese officials reported a dramatic increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Near midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 52 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were a touch within positive territory. That marks a recovery from the levels seen in premarket trading, when futures on the Dow and S&P 500 were both down 0.7%. The Nasdaq had lost 0.9%.

Midday Movers

Applied Materials (ticker: AMAT) rose 5.4% after it beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings expectations and provided guidance that soothed worries about the coronavirus’s impact on its business.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) gained 4.9%. The payment-processor posted adjusted earnings per share that exceeded even the highest forecast on Wall Street.

Equifax (EFX) was up 4.4%. The credit-rating and data company said sales and earnings per share came in ahead of expectations.

NetApp (NTAP) fell 9.7%. The company cut its full-year revenue guidance and announced the resignation of its CFO.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) dropped 8.7% after it posted below-expectations fourth-quarter sales as price increases in the U.S. led consumers to cut back on purchases.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

