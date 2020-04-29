U.S. Stocks Are Jumping on Good News About a Coronavirus Treatment

The outcome of a Fed meeting, data expected to show a sharp drop in U.S. growth and big earnings news are on tap for investors on Wednesday.

The main U.S. stock indexes gained despite a bigger-than-expected drop in gross domestic product.

U.S. stocks are surging as investors welcome upbeat news about a potential treatment for coronavirus and shrug off figures showing gross domestic product fell more than expected during the first quarter.

Trading in shares of Gilead Sciences was halted as the company said remdesivir, its coronavirus drug, met its primary goal in a government trial. Last week, the Dow erased a 400-point gain because the World Health Organization accidentally released information about a trial of the drug in China that cast doubt on its efficacy, while the market roared higher in mid-April as a report raised hopes about the treatment.

GDP, meanwhile, fell at a 4.8% annual rate, compared with the 3.5% drop economists had expected

Shortly after the open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was were up 400 points, or 1.7%, a leap from a 0.7% gain seen in futures trading before the GDP and Gilead news. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

Read More

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was 1.4% higher, and the FTSE 100 index gained 2.2%, boosted in part by gains for big oil companies. U.S. crude prices jumped nearly 27% ahead of U.S. inventory data expected later. Royal Dutch Shell and BP both gained.

Investors are likely to focus next on remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell following a two-day meeting of the central bank’s policy-setting committee. The Fed in recent weeks has taken aggressive measures to stabilize the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, including lowering interest rates to near-zero and aggressively buying bonds.

Individual stocks are moving in response to the latest news about corporate earnings.

Boeing (ticker: BA) shares ticked up 1.5% in premarket trading after reporting a wider-than-expected loss during the first quarter. Losses totaled $641 million or $1.70 a share, steeper than the $1.61 analysts expected. The company said its results were “significantly impacted” by the grounding of the 737 MAX and COVID-19. Boeing tried to assure investors that it has “sufficient liquidity” to fund operations.

General Electric (GE) shares fell 2.8% after reporting first-quarter profits that fell just short of Wall Street projections. The Street expected earnings of 8 cents a share, GE delivered earnings of 5 cents a share. GE said a “dramatic decline” in commercial aerospace challenged its first-quarter results.

Alphabet (GOOGL) shares were up 7.3% after reporting results after Tuesday’s close. The Google-parent said first-quarter revenue rose 13%. Still, it acknowledged a drop in ad revenues in March as many businesses were forced to shutter. Management said it expects the second quarter to be difficult for advertising.

And of course, there were rating changes. Walmart (WMT) has declined 0.6% after getting cut to Accumulate at Gordon Haskett.

Hormel (HRL) has fallen 1.1% after getting cut to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler.

In Europe, airlines were in focus, with shares of British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group tumbling after the airline said late Tuesday it would cut up to 12,000 jobs. IAG said it had begun a restructuring and redundancy plan as it expects the “recovery of passenger demand to 2019 levels will take several years.”

Spain and France announced plans on Tuesday to slowly come out of lockdowns, though air travel could be one of the last areas to recover from the pandemic as countries struggle to get reliable testing systems going.

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com and Carleton English at carleton.english@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.