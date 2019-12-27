U.S. Stocks Are Headed For Another Record Day as the Year-End Rally Steams Ahead

U.S. stock futures indicate investors will get another round of that Santa rally on Friday.

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a higher start for Wall Street later and possibly more stock market records.

It’s looking like full steam ahead for stocks on Friday as year-end buying momentum among investors, fondly known on Wall Street as a Santa rally, is showing up with some gusto.

On the heels of a record session for all three main stock market indexes, and the first close above 9,000 ever for the Nasdaq Composite, futures are pointing to a 0.3% gain across the board at the open for the Dow, S&P 500 and the tech-heavy index.

Investors will be keeping an eye on Amazon.com after the e-commerce giant claimed to have had its best holiday season ever, and shares powered ahead on Thursday. Apple also helped lead the broader markets higher, climbing to a record high.

Not everyone is behind this late-year rally though. Financial blogger Jani Ziedins of Cracked Market, is warning investors not to get tempted in over these trading days that tend to be thin on volume.

“This is the time to be taking profits, not adding new money. Without a doubt, most of the people buying today will come to regret that decision over the next few weeks as prices dip back under these levels,” he wrote.

That bit of gloom flies in the face of optimism that’s been swirling around—that stocks are due for some first-quarter lift off. However, as Ziedins reminds us, “institutional money managers are on vacation and not participating in this price action.

“A good few days now could be stealing profits from January and the higher we go now, the less room we have left next month,” he says.

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.