U.S. Stocks Are Falling Again Despite ECB's Big Stimulus Move

Investors hoping for a bounce—no matter how small—don’t look to be in luck for Thursday’s open despite the European Central Bank announcing a €750 billion bond-buying program to support the region.

Stock futures were in the red early Thursday, pointing to another day of losses. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 322 points, or 1.6%, matching a similar percentage point loss in S&P 500 futures. Nasdaq Composite futures were down 0.7%.

Oil caught a bit of reprieve early Thursday with the price of West Texas intermediate crude climbing 10.2% to $22.44 a barrel after hovering around its lowest point in nearly 20 years. The yield on the 10-year ticked down slightly to 1.109% following a selloff Wednesday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

Trading was choppy across Wall Street premarket.

Boeing (ticker: BA) shares plunged 6% as investors failed to find comfort in a proposed stimulus package that would aid the aerospace industry.

Ford Motor (F) was down 3.5% after Benchmark analyst Michael Ward said the auto maker would likely have to suspend its dividend. General Motors (GM) shares fell 3% premarket.

Darden Restaurants (DRI) saw shares tick up 1% after the company, parent of the Olive Garden chain, reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter. Still, like many other companies, Darden withdrew its financial forecasts for the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It noted that it has seen a 5.9% dip in same-store sales in its restaurants during the current quarter.

