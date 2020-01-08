U.S. Stocks Advance As Trump Signals De-escalation Of U.S.-Iran Conflict

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved notably higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, more than offsetting the modest weakness seen in the previous session. With the advance, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have reached new record intraday highs.

Currently, the major averages are just off their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 202.70 points or 0.7 percent at 28,786.38, the Nasdaq is up 66.48 points or 0.7 percent at 9,135.06 and the S&P 500 is up 21.56 points or 0.7 percent at 3,258.74.

Buying interest picked up as President Donald Trump delivered a statement responding to last night's attack by Iran, indicating the U.S. would hit Iran with new sanctions but not respond militarily.

Trump confirmed earlier reports that there were no American casualties as a result of Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops.

Iran purportedly launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at multiple targets, which initially raised concerns about an escalation of the confrontation between the U.S. and Iran.

However, Trump said, "Iran appears to be standing down," which he called a "good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."

The latest remarks by Trump reflect a significant shift from recent comments by the president threatening to use military force in response to Iran's retaliation for the U.S. killing of Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani last week.

The markets are also benefiting from the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.

ADP said private sector employment surged up by 202,000 jobs in December after climbing by a substantially upwardly revised 124,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 160,000 jobs compared to the addition of 67,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly jobs report, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Economists expect employment to increase by 160,000 jobs in December after spiking by 266,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.5 percent.

Sector News

Housing stocks continue to turn in some of the market's best performances in mid-day trading, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index climbing by 1.3 percent.

Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) is leading the sector higher after reporting fiscal fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Significant strength has also emerged among software, transportation and banking stocks, contributing to the advance by the broader markets.

On the other hand, gold stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 3.6 percent.

The sell-off by gold stocks comes as the price of the precious metal has pulled back sharply amid indications the confrontation between the U.S. and Iran will not escalate further.

A steep drop by the price of crude oil is also weighing on energy stocks, with crude for February delivery plunging $2.66 to $60.04 a barrel following Trump's remarks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the German DAX Index advanced by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure after moving modestly higher earlier in the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.3 basis points at 1.860 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.