U.S. Stock Market Today: Today's Biggest Market Movers

Today's video is a quick update on U.S.stock market newstoday. I provide high-level insight into the overall market as well as the stock market's biggest movers in today's trading session.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 27, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 27, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Berkshire Hathaway wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in Palantir Technologies, Tesla, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Palantir Technologies, Seagen, Tesla, Union Pacific, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Zillow Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.