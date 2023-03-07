U.S. Stock Market Faces Trouble As Fed Chairman Shifts Goalposts

Stocks sold off in midday trading as investors reacted to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony statement before Congress this morning. The Chairman's aggressive stance on monetary policy has led many speculators to anticipate that the Federal Reserve's terminal rate would be higher than 5.50 percent. The question for traders is whether they should heed what the Fed chairman stated today and interpret it as a sign that the U.S. stock market has run out of steam and the path of least resistance has tilted downward, or if today's drop could be temporary.

Highlights From The Chairman's Address

Powell spoke before the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee. He made it apparent that the latest increases in interest rates have not yet had their full impact, and the fact that core inflation has not yet decreased, which suggests that the Federal Reserve has a great deal of work to do.

His observations are based on inflation statistics. If we pay attention to the inflation revision data for the preceding quarter, we can see that the numbers are still high. This prompted the Fed Chairman to make another hawkish statement today, stating that the Fed must be prepared to accelerate its rate hikes. Speculators predict that the Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points in its next move in March, up from previous expectations of 25 basis points.

The reason why expectations for future interest rates began to soften was because investors anticipated that the Fed's monetary policies would force the U.S. economy into a prolonged recession, and traders expected that the Fed would decrease the pace of increasing interest rates to prevent that from happening.

However, Powell made it clear to the committee that the Fed does not detect any signs of economic weakening owing to rising interest rates. In fact, he went a step further by stating that there is more work to be done, and that it must be completed more quickly.

What Else to Watch

The Fed's monetary policy is very influential on the U.S. markets. The truth is that the U.S. stock market for a very long time was hooked on dovish monetary policy; whenever there were signs that the Fed might take its foot off the gas, the U.S. stock market rallied. But the devil is always in the details, and Powell said today that their monetary policy is still contingent on economic data and that they would make their decision on a meeting-by-meeting basis, which indicates there is still room for the Fed to maneuver based on what the data shows us.

At this moment, market sentiment may seem gloomy, only because Powell moved the goalposts regarding the Fed's terminal rate. Still, this is a crucial week for markets, as the U.S. non-farms payroll data will be released on Friday; if the figure indicates that the U.S. labor market has veered off course, the Fed will be forced to act. High inflation and high unemployment are, after all, the Fed's worst nightmare.

In conclusion, traders should not overreact to the Fed's statements released today, and the present sell-off may not last for long depending on what Friday's data reveals. Investors will have a better sense of where things stand after we get this week's economic data.

