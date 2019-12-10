U.S. Stock Futures Turn Positive On Report Of Tariff Delay

(RTTNews) - After pointing to a lower open earlier this morning, stocks futures have recently climbed into positive. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 43 points.

The futures turned positive after a report from the Wall Street Journal said the U.S. plans to delay imposing additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

Citing officials on both sides, the Journal said negotiators are laying the groundwork for delaying the tariffs set to kick in on December 15th as they continue to haggle over getting China to commit to massive purchases of U.S. farm products.

The report from the WSJ comes after an earlier report from the South China Morning Post said the U.S. and China is unlikely to be completed this week.

However, the SCMP said sources close to the talks do not expect the tariffs planned for December 15 to take effect, adding to a growing chorus on both sides who expect de-escalation this week.

The uncertainty about the trade deal may still light to light trading on Wall Street as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders are still likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks moved moderately lower over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages slid more firmly into negative territory, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The major averages saw further downside going into the close, ending the session just off their lows of the day. The Dow slid 105.46 points or 0.4 percent to 27,909.60, the Nasdaq fell 34.70 points or 0.4 percent to 8,621.83 and the S&P 500 dropped 9.95 points or 0.3 percent to 3,135.96.

