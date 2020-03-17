US Markets

U.S. stock futures turn higher after another 'Black Monday' plunge

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock index futures turned higher in volatile trading on Tuesday, following Wall Street's steepest fall since 1987 in the previous session, as drastic efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed supply chains and crushed business sentiment.

At 6:36 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 226 points, or 1.11%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 29 points, or 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 147.75 points, or 2.09%.

