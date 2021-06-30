U.S. stock futures tick lower ahead of private jobs data

By Devik Jain

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record levels, as investors awaited private payrolls data for clues on the health of the labor market and subsequent policy support.

The ADP National Employment Report, due at 8:15 a.m. ET, is expected to show hiring by private employers slowed in June.

The Labor Department's more comprehensive and closely watched employment data for June is due on Friday, and market participants fear a strong reading could force the U.S. Federal Reserve to pare back its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Prospects of a transitory spike in inflation has pushed the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC to a series of record highs in recent sessions, helped by a comeback in tech-heavy growth stocks.

The S&P growth index .IGX which houses mega-cap names Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, has jumped nearly 11.9% this quarter, outperforming its value peer .IVX and narrowing the gap for the year-to-date performance.

The S&P 500 has climbed about 14.3% in the first half of the year and is set for its second best first-half performance since 1998, with energy .SPNY, financials .SPSY, real estate .SPLRCR and communication services .SPLRCS stocks notching the best performance at the sectoral level.

At 6:54 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 54 points, or 0.16%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 16.75 points, or 0.12%.

Shares of Micron Technology MU.O, which is expected to post quarterly results after markets close, rose 1.0% as they headed for their fourth straight monthly decline.

