US Markets
SPX

U.S. stock futures slide on renewed U.S.-China tensions

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. stock index futures slid on Monday on growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the origin of the novel coronavirus.

By Shreyashi Sanyal

May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slid on Monday on growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the origin of the novel coronavirus.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion that it was not man-made.

Pompeo's statement comes after Wall Street started May on a grim note as President Donald Trump revived a threat of new tariffs against China in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The S&P 500 index's .SPX 29% recovery from its March lows stands to be tested as investors weigh renewed trade tensions and the health crisis with the gradual reopening of businesses.

Shares of Delta Air Lines DAL.N, American Airlines Co AAL.O, Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N and United Airlines UAL.O slumped between 6.6% and 9.5% in premarket trading as Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N sold its entire stakes in the four-largest U.S. airlines in April.

At 6:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 254 points, or 1.08%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 24.25 points, or 0.86% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 63.25 points, or 0.73%.

Investors are also awaiting factory orders data for March, which is expected to show a sharp decline.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs SPY.P were down 1%.

The S&P 500 index closed down 2.80% at 2,830.71 on Friday.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX DAL AAL LUV UAL SPY NDX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular