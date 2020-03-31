US Markets

U.S. stock futures rise at end of dismal first quarter

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday at the end of one of Wall Street's worst first quarters on record, as an unexpected expansion in Chinese factory activity raised hopes of a more stable economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday at the end of one of Wall Street's worst first quarters on record, as an unexpected expansion in Chinese factory activity raised hopes of a more stable economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

A rebound in oil prices from 18-year lows after the United States and Russia agreed to discuss stabilizing energy markets helped lift shares of Exxon Mobil XOM.N and Chevron CVX.N about 4% in light premarket trading. O/R

Cruise operators and airlines — among the most battered stocks as the corornavirus outbreak brought global travel to a standstill this month — also rose between 6% and 9%.

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) bounced to 52.0 in March, up from a record-low 35.7 in February, but analysts cautioned that a durable near-term recovery is far from assured as the global coronavirus crisis knocks foreign demand.

At 05:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 122 points, or 0.55%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 14.5 points, or 0.56% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 76 points, or 0.97%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs SPY.P were up 0.46%.

The S&P 500 index .SPX closed up 3.35% at 2,626.65​ on Monday.

Despite the recent rally, the slump from the mid February record highs has set the Dow Jones .DJI on course for its worst first quarter ever, while the S&P 500 .SPX is on track for its worst since 1938.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is set to close out its worst first three months of the year since 2008.

