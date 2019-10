U.S. stock futures rise as third-quarter earnings start on strong note

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, as the third-quarter earnings season got off to an upbeat start with robust reports from JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth and Johnson & Johnson.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N gained 1.9% after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit by a wide margin, underpinned by strength in bond trading, underwriting and home lending revenue.

But Goldman Sachs .GS.N slipped 0.9% as it reported a 27% slump in quarterly profit, hit by lower fees from advising on deals and weakness in underwriting. L3N26Z32P

Collectively, banks are expected to report a 1.2% decline in earnings, their first year-on-year drop in three, due in part to low interest rates and trade tensions.

Wells Fargo WFC.N and Citigroup C.N are also due to report on Tuesday, followed by Bank of America BAC.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N later this week.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N rose 2.9% and 1.7%, respectively. The healthcare companies reported strong quarterly results and raised their full-year profit forecasts. L3N2702L4L3N2702TJ

The earnings reports will indicate the fallout from a prolonged U.S.-China trade war on U.S. companies. The tit-for-tat tariff moves have already hit domestic manufacturing, dented business sentiment and rankled financial markets.

S&P 500 companies were set to report their weakest quarterly performance in about three years for the September quarter, with industrial companies among those most at risk from the trade dispute.

President Donald Trump announced a partial trade deal with China on Friday, but concerns linger as no agreement has been signed yet and most tariffs on Chinese imports remain in effect.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes, which gained nearly 2% last month, are off about 0.4% in October. The benchmark index is now more than 2% away from its record high after coming within striking distance in September.

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 102 points, or 0.38%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10 points, or 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 24.25 points, or 0.31%.

Other companies reporting results this week include Netflix Inc NFLX.O, Abbott Laboratories ABT.N and Union Pacific UNP.N.

Shares of BlackRock Inc BLK.N, the world's biggest asset manager, rose slightly after its quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates.

Home-furnishing retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O was up 4% after Keybanc upgraded the stock to "overweight". L3N2702TW

Shares of mobile game developer Glu Mobile GLUU.O jumped 9% as it is set to replace SolarEdge Technologies SEDG.O in the S&P SmallCap 600.

On a sour note, U.S. advertising company Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N dropped 0.9% after falling short of estimates for quarterly revenue. L3N2702U1

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613))

