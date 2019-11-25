U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Tesla Shares Bounce

There is a lot of premarket activity to start the shortened holiday trading week. Tesla, Uber, and Tiffany shares are all moving, among others.

For starters, oversees equity markets are higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is up 1.5% and Europe’s FTSE 100 Index has risen 0.9% in Monday morning trading.

U.S. stock futures point to a higher open as well. Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures are up 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively. Nasdaq Composite futures have risen 0.16%.

Stock in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is up, too. Shares are bouncing after a tough Friday. Disappointment in Cybertruck’s design sent shares down more than 6% to close the week. But CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday his company had received 147,000 orders for Cybertruck. He tweeted two other updates on Sunday: the numbers “187K” and “200K,” seemingly indicating the Cybertruck reservation number continues to grow. The edgy new pickup truck—which will start to be delivered in 2021 or 2022, depending on configuration—can be reserved for $100. Tesla shares are 4.8% higher in Monday morning premarket trading.

Shares of another new economy transportation company are moving in the opposite direction. Uber Technologies (UBER) stock is down 4% in premarket trading. The Wall Street Journal reported the ride-hailing startup lost its license to carry passengers in London.

Monday is also often called merger-Monday on Wall Street. The Tiffany & Co (TIF) situation demonstrates why. The luxury goods maker has agreed to be bought by LVMH Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (MC.France) for more than $16 billion. Tiffany (TIF) shares are 6% higher and have been rising since news of a potential deal broke in late October.

Medicines (MDCO) shares are also soaring on M&A news, up more than 22% in premarket trading. Novartis (NVS) is buying the smaller drugmaker for $85 a share. Medicines shares closed Friday at $68.55.

Finally, NVIDIA (NVDA) stock is up about 3% after the chip maker’s shares were upgraded by Morgan Stanley to the equivalent of Buy from Hold.

