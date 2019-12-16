U.S. Stock Futures Rise As Investors Cling to Trade-Deal Optimism

A new week is set to kick off with gains as investors’ optimism for a phase one trade deal between the U.S. and China continues.

Trade-deal optimism is in the air for investors on Monday, even though some questions remain over details in the tentative agreement reached by the U.S. and China last week.

On the heels of a positive finish for stocks on Friday Dow futures rose 0.2%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. In addition to watching for further trade developments, the data calendar is busy in the last full week of trading before the Christmas break.

The Empire State Manufacturing index, the Markit manufacturing and services purchasing managers’ indexes and a home builders’ index are all on the way.

Among stocks on the move, PG&E is slumping in premarket trading after the governor of California objected to the utility’s plan to exit bankruptcy. Boeing is down after The Wall Street Journal reported that the aircraft maker may cut or stop production of the 737 Max. And International Flavors & Fragrances is merging with DuPont’s nutrition unit in a $26.2 billion deal.

It’s been a pretty rewarding year for many investors. Double-digit percentage gains for stock markets aren’t just limited to the U.S., with Europe and parts of emerging and Asian markets also having enjoyed a solid year.

Think international going forward, says our call of the day from Raj Sharma, private wealth advisor at Merrill Private Wealth Management.

“The emerging consumer is a very durable investment theme,” Sharma told MarketWatch. He notes that the demographics show the developed world’s population shrinking and getting older, but emerging markets holding huge opportunity given the vast numbers of younger people.

He says Merrill is allocating more to international stocks than before because it’s “tough to find a lot of value in the U.S.”

