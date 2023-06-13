U.S. Stock Futures Rise After Weak CPI Data, FOMC in Focus

Stock futures are trading higher after the Department of Labor reported that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% month-over-month in May, below the consensus estimate of 0.2% increase. In April the headline CPI increased 0.4% month-over-month. Year over year, CPI increased 4% in May, marking its lowest monthly increase since March 2021. Year over year, CPI surged 4.9% in April.

However, the core CPI (excluding the volatile food and energy items) data was not as favorable as the headline CPI. Month over month, core CPI rose 0.4%, in line with the consensus estimate as well as April’s data. However, year over year, core CPI climbed 5.3% in May, indicating that inflation remains elevated.

The CPI and the core CPI data of May will definitely influence the outcome of the Fed’s FOMC meeting scheduled Jun 13-14. At present, the CME FedWatch tool shows a substantial 77% probability that the Fed will keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged. However, 23% of respondents expect a 25 basis-point hike in June.

Meanwhile, Oracle Corp. ORCL reported strong results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023. Quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share, outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. The company posted revenues of $13.84 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.71%. For a detailed analysis of ORCL’s earnings, click here

On the M&A front, U.S. grain trader Bunge Ltd. BG has decided to merge with Glencore-backed Viterra in an $18 billion deal to form one of the largest agricultural merchants in the world. However, the deal is likely to face strict regulatory scrutiny in Canada and Argentina.

The stock price of Japanese auto behemoth Toyota Motor Corp. TM surged in pre-market trading after the company announced that it will unveil a new lineup of electric vehicles with next-generation batteries in 2026. The company’s newly established unit called “BEV Factory” will manufactures these electric vehicles targeting a driving range of 1,000 KM.

On Jun 13, in a surprise move, the People’s Bank of China lowered the seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 10 basis points to 1.9%. This move is considered a way to inject monetary stimulus by the Chinese central bank to streamline the nation’s sagging economic growth.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bunge Limited (BG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.