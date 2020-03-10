U.S. stock futures rebound as stimulus hopes calm recession worries

By Sanjana Shivdas

March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose more than 4% on Tuesday, rebounding from a 7% slump a day earlier, as hopes of coordinated policy action soothed investor nerves over a global recession fueled by the coronavirus epidemic.

Wall Street logged its biggest one-day percentage fall on Monday and the Dow Jones .DJI tumbled as much as 2,000 points, also weighed down by a crash in oil prices following a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Sentiment was bolstered overnight after President Donald Trump promised "major" steps to combat the virus outbreak and said he would discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans.

Oil also recouped some losses from its biggest one-day decline since the Gulf War in 1991, supported by expectations for a settlement to the price war and potential U.S. output cuts. O/R

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Chevron Corp CVX.N climbed more than 7% in premarket trading, while Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N, Apache Corp APA.N and Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N jumped between 20% and 29%.

At 6:10 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 1,038 points, or 4.35%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 123.25 points, or 4.49% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 366.25 points, or 4.61%.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.