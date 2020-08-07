U.S. stock futures pare losses as economy adds more jobs than expected

US Markets
U.S. stock index futures pared early declines on Friday as data showed the economy added more jobs than expected last month, easing fears that a nascent recovery in the labor market was stalling.

The Labor Department's closely watched report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.76 million in July. While that was a sharp slowdown from a record 4.8 million in June, it was better than the 1.6 million economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 4 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 2 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 10 points, or 0.09%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 102 points, or 0.37%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 11.25 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 35 points, or 0.31%.

