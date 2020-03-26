US Markets

U.S. stock futures pare losses after weekly unemployment report

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. stock index futures pared losses sharply on Thursday despite the Labor Department's data showing weekly unemployment claims soared to 3.3 million last week from 282,000 a week earlier.

March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared losses sharply on Thursday despite the Labor Department's data showing weekly unemployment claims soared to 3.3 million last week from 282,000 a week earlier.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 238 points, or 1.13%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 35.75 points, or 1.45% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 79.75 points, or 1.07%.

Moment before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 468 points, or 2.23%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 59 points, or 2.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 145.25 points, or 1.95%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular