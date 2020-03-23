U.S. stock futures pare losses after Fed launches direct cash injections

March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures pared losses on Monday after the Federal Reserve launched unprecedented measures to support U.S. households and companies, seeking to blunt the economic damage from the coronavrius pandemic.

At 8:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 233 points, or 1.22%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 27.5 points, or 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 53.5 points, or 0.77%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

