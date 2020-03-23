U.S. stock futures pare losses after Fed launches direct cash injections
March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures pared losses on Monday after the Federal Reserve launched unprecedented measures to support U.S. households and companies, seeking to blunt the economic damage from the coronavrius pandemic.
At 8:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 233 points, or 1.22%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 27.5 points, or 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 53.5 points, or 0.77%.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources