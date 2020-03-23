US Markets

U.S. stock futures pare losses after Fed launches direct cash injections

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

U.S. stocks futures pared losses on Monday after the Federal Reserve launched unprecedented measures to support U.S. households and companies, seeking to blunt the economic damage from the coronavrius pandemic. [nL1N2BG0E9]

At 8:03 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 233 points, or 1.22%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 27.5 points, or 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 53.5 points, or 0.77%.

