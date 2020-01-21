U.S. stock futures lower as China virus outbreak, growth worries sour mood

U.S. stock index futures followed Asian and European markets lower on Tuesday as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF looked set to stall a record rally on Wall Street.
