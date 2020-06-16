US Markets
U.S. stock futures jump after record rise in monthly retail sales

U.S. stock futures rose sharply on Tuesday after data showed a record jump in retail sales in May, far above expectations, as Americans resumed spending after weeks of lockdown, underscoring views that the worst of the coronavirus impact was over.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 718 points, or 2.78%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 68.75 points, or 2.24% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 171.25 points, or 1.75%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 633 points, or 2.45%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 59.5 points, or 1.94% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 155.25 points, or 1.58%.

