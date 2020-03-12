US Markets

U.S. stock futures hit down trading limit on Europe travel shock

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. stock index futures hit a down trading limit for the second time this week on Thursday, after President Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe, but failed to convince markets he could contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 139.25 points, or 5.08%, at their down limit of 2,601, indicating how much the benchmark index .SPX might fall when trading begins on Thursday.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 1,231 points, or 5.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 402 points, or 5.02%.

