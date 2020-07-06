U.S. stock futures firm on bets of China-led rebound
By Medha Singh
July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as bets on China leading the revival from a coronavirus-driven downturn helped investors look past a domestic surge in new infections over the long weekend.
A slew of encouraging U.S. economic data, including record weekly job additions, helped the Nasdaq .IXIC end at an all-time closing high last week and brought the S&P 500 .SPX and Dow .DJI nearly 8% and 13% below their respective peaks from February.
However, a surge in coronavirus cases has cast a shadow over the strong rally in stocks as many U.S. states have curtailed their reopening plans, threatening to derail the economic recovery.
The Independence day weekend saw a record increase in new infections in several states, with Florida surpassing the highest daily tally reported by any European country during the height of the outbreak.
China stocks rose over 5% on Monday, boosted by ample liquidity, cheap funding and expectations of a faster and better bounce back in business activity than other major countries still battling coronavirus infections. .SS
Data at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) is likely to show ISM's non-manufacturing activity index rose to a reading of 50.1 in June from 45.4 in May.
At 6:21 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 391 points, or 1.52%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 39.5 points, or 1.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 130.25 points, or 1.26%.
Among stocks, Tesla Inc TSLA.O gained 6.3%, building on a four-day rally as J.P. Morgan bumped up its price target for the electric carmaker's stock following its better-than-expected quarterly deliveries.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- June 2020 Review and Outlook
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'