US Markets
NDX

U.S. stock futures extend losses after retail sales worse than feared

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. stocks futures extended declines slightly on Friday after data showed retail sales plunged much more than expected in April, underscoring the deep economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures extended declines slightly on Friday after data showed retail sales plunged much more than expected in April, underscoring the deep economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 247 points, or 1.05%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 31.75 points, or 1.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 131.75 points, or 1.45%.

Minutes before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 213 points, or 0.91%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 28.25 points, or 0.99% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 124.75 points, or 1.37%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDX IXIC SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular