US Markets

U.S. stock futures erase gains on report Beijing 'pessimistic' over trade deal

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures gave up gains on Monday following a CNBC report that the mood in China over a trade deal with the United States is "pessimistic" due to President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs, which China believed the United States had agreed to.

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures gave up gains on Monday following a CNBC report that the mood in China over a trade deal with the United States is "pessimistic" due to President Donald Trump's reluctance to roll back tariffs, which China believed the United States had agreed to.

At 08:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 7 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.75 points, or 0.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 8 points, or 0.1%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular