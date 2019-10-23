U.S. Stock Futures Drop After Warnings From Caterpillar and Texas Instruments

Warnings from chip maker Texas Instruments and mining equipment giant Caterpillar weighed on U.S. stock futures on Wednesday

After a 39.54-point loss for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday, futures on the Dow were about 40 points lower.

Texas Instruments gave a new revenue estimate range that fell as much as half a billion dollars lower than Wall Street’s consensus revenue estimate. Caterpillar said it expects end-user demand to be flat and dealers to make further inventory reductions due to global economic uncertainty.

Embattled plane maker Boeing reported earnings far below expectations, though revenue topped Wall Street expectations.

Not all the earnings releases were negative, however, with Thermo Fisher Scientific raising its guidance.

After the close, software giant Microsoft and electric-car maker Tesla will report results.

Gold futures rose, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell.

Corrections & Amplifications

The Dow finished down 39.54 points on Tuesday, not up 46 as the original story stated.

