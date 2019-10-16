U.S. Stock Futures Down on China Concerns

U.S. stock futures were weaker Wednesday morning, and bond yields fell on concerns over U.S.-China tensions and no fresh progress on Brexit talks.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.27%, following a 237-point gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday.

Beijing threatened to retaliate over the passage of measures in Washington aimed at supporting Hong Kong protesters, while pro-democracy lawmakers shouted down Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam. The Wall Street Journal also reported doubts about China’s willingness to meet demands to increase U.S. agricultural purchases.

The British pound fell after a Bloomberg News report on a stalling in Brexit talks between the U.K. and the European Union.

Bank of America reported third-quarter earnings ahead of forecast, and after the close of trade, Netflix and IBM are due to report.

Eli Lilly reported a late-stage cancer drug trial didn’t meet its endpoint.

Retail sales highlights the day’s U.S. economic releases, with the Fed’s Beige Book collection of economic anecdotes coming in the afternoon.

Asian stocks closed higher while European stocks sagged.

