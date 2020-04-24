U.S. Stock Futures Climb on More Coronavirus Aid

Global equities are mixed on the last trading day of the week, with losses in Europe, but gains for U.S. stock futures as investors weigh up coronavirus headlines.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose nearly 200 points, or 0.8%, to 23,532, while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 gained 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

Investors were drawing optimism from the approval of a $484 billion extension of coronavirus relief by the House of Representatives on Thursday. The money will be mostly targeted to small business. That is after data showing more than 26 million Americans are now jobless due to the virus.

Durable goods data is ahead for Friday, with economists estimating a 13% drop in March. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey for April is also due for release.

U.S. stocks saw a lackluster trading session on Thursday, with a rally evaporating after a report that an early trial of Gilead Sciences’ antiviral drug remdesivir had flopped. Shares of Gilead rose modestly in premarket.

On the corporate front, shares of Intel Corp. fell by more than 4% in premarket trading after the chip maker reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, but delivered a cautious outlook amid concerns about a coronavirus-driven recession.

American Express shares rose in premarket after the credit card and travel services company reported forecast-beating first-quarter profit, although revenue fell short.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 index pared a sharper earlier drop to 0.2% from a loss of more than 1% earlier in the day. Data showed German business sentiment plunging to its lowest level ever in April. That is after European Union leaders failed to agree on a long-term stimulus package on Thursday.

Shares of Stoxx-600 heavyweight Nestlé climbed nearly 3% after reporting a solid first quarter, as consumers went on a buying spree for its frozen food products. The company also maintained its full-year outlook, though it cautioned of potential fallout from Covid-19.

