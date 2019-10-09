US Markets

U.S. stock futures climb as U.S.-China tensions ease

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday after latest media reports eased concerns over escalating tensions between the United States and China ahead of high-level trade talks starting Thursday.

Oct 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday after latest media reports eased concerns over escalating tensions between the United States and China ahead of high-level trade talks starting Thursday.

China is still open to agreeing a partial trade deal with the United States, Bloomberg reported, despite the inclusion of top Chinese artificial intelligence startups in a trade blacklist.

Separately, the Financial Times reported Beijing was offering to increase its annual purchases of U.S. agricultural products by $10 billion.

At 5:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 193 points, or 0.74%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 24.5 points, or 0.85% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 72.75 points, or 0.95%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular