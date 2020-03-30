U.S. stock futures choppy as U.S. shutdown extension weighs

US Markets

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

By Uday Sampath Kumar

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures see-sawed on Monday after a strong recovery last week, as President Donald Trump extended his stay-at-home guidelines until the end of April, raising fears of a larger economic hit from the slump in business activity.

Trump on Sunday dropped a hotly criticized plan to get the economy up and running by mid April after a top medical adviser said more than 100,000 Americans could die from the coronavirus outbreak if mitigation measures were not successful.

Oil prices fell to an 18-year low as demand dropped on fears of the economic damage from the outbreak. O/R

At 05:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 24 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 1.5 points, or 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 24.25 points, or 0.32%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs SPY.P were down 0.28%.

The S&P 500 index .SPX closed down 3.37% at 2,541.47​ on Friday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

